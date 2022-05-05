Andy Murray withdraws from Madrid Open match against Novak Djokovic

Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

(MADRID) — Andy Murray has withdrawn from his match against Novak Djokovic in the Madrid Open due to an illness.

The tournament’s official account tweeted early Thursday: “Unfortunately, Andy Murray is unable to take to the Manolo Santana Stadium due to illness.”

Murray, 34, was set to face off against Djokovic in the round of 16 on Thursday. It would have been the pair’s 37th time going head to head.

Instead, with Murray’s withdrawal, Djokovic advances to the quarterfinals, where he will face either Hubert Hurkacz or Dusan Lajovic.

In lieu of Murray and Djokovic’s match, “Andrey Rublev and Daniel Evans will open the day’s play on centre court,” the tournament tweeted.

Unfortunately, Andy Murray is unable to take to the Manolo Santana Stadium due to illness 😔

We wish you a speedy recovery, @andy_murray! 😘

🏟️ Instead, Andrey Rublev and Daniel Evans will open the day’s play on centre court. pic.twitter.com/0QdLyh7qhl

— #MMOPEN (@MutuaMadridOpen) May 5, 2022

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.