Antonio Brown expected at Oakland Raiders training camp Tuesday

(OAKLAND, Calif.) — Wide receiver Antonio Brown is expected to report to Oakland Raiders training camp on Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Brown hasn’t been at the team facility since he was limited in practice on July 30th. That day, Brown left the facility early.

He has been dealing with frostbite on his feet this summer. That ailment is the result of a cryotherapy mishap in France earlier this year.

Reports have also indicated that Brown was frustrated by a league rule that would have disallowed his preferred style of helmet. He lost a grievance against the league over that rule, this week. Previously, reports had indicated that Brown might choose not to play football if he was not allowed to wear his preferred helmet.

On Instagram, though, Brown posted Monday saying that he was looking forward to rejoining the team.

The Raiders acquired Brown in March, giving him a three-year contract worth more than $50 million.

