Antonio Brown, Steelers president, agree it is 'time to move on'

iStock/Thinkstock(PITTSBURGH) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, who has had nine wildly successful seasons with the organization, says he and the team have decided to “move on.”

Brown posted a picture with his arm around the shoulder of Steelers president, Art Rooney II, writing:

“we discussed a lot of things and we cleared the air on several issues! We both agreed that it is time to move on but I’ll always have appreciation and gratitude towards the Rooney family and @steelers organization!”



ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that after the meeting, a source told him “everyone agreed the trade will be for the best.”

The tweet comes after Brown publicly requested a trade in January. He then posted an Instagram video in which he said he will not play without more guaranteed money, reinforcing his desire for a trade.

ESPN reports Brown has no guarantees left on his current five-year-deal with the Steelers, which he signed in 2017. Rooney previously stated he wanted to meet with Brown to “clear the air.”

Brown publicly put pressure on the Steelers to trade him on several occasions. He thanked fans and fielded questions on Twitter, saying quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has an “owner mentality,” and criticized head coach Mike Tomlin.

Brown holds an NFL-record six consecutive seasons with 100 or more catches. He has led the league in receiving yards and receptions twice.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.