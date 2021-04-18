Arizona names Tommy Lloyd as its next men’s basketball coach

cmannphoto/iStock

(TUCSON, Ariz.) — The University of Arizona has hired a new men’s basketball coach.

Tommy Lloyd, a former assistant coach at Gonzaga University, was chosen to lead the Wildcats, replacing Sean Miller who was fired last week after 12 seasons with Arizona, the university announced on Wednesday.

“We are thrilled that Tommy and his family are joining the Wildcat Family and reestablishing our men’s basketball program among the elite in the nation,” Arizona Vice President and Director of Athletics Dave Heeke said in a statement. “After speaking with a tremendous pool of candidates, and with so many in and out of the college basketball world, it became clear that Tommy has the passion, the experience, the knowledge, the coaching and recruiting acumen and the drive to lead us to championships.”

Citing sources, ESPN reports Lloyd was interviewed by Arizona over the weekend. The university has offered him a five-year contract.

“I am extremely grateful to President Robbins and Dave Heeke for the incredible opportunity to lead one of the country’s most storied men’s basketball programs,” Lloyd, 46, said in a statement. “While there are certainly potential obstacles ahead for our program, I embrace the challenge as we will build on the foundation in place to compete for PAC-12 and national championships.”

“I know how much Arizona Basketball means to the institution, its fans, its community and the state, and I cannot wait to get started,” Lloyd continued. “That works begin now. My family and I are excited to settle in Tucson and begin a new chapter.”

