Astros take 2-0 lead over Yankees in ALCS with Game 2 win
krisanapong detraphiphat/Getty Images
(HOUSTON) — The Houston Astros have a leg up on the New York Yankees as they head into Game 3 of the American League Championship Series.
The Astros beat the Yankees 3-2 at home Thursday night to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Both teams will now head to New York for games three through five.
Game 3 is set for Saturday.
Meanwhile, the National League Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies is tied 1-1. Game 3 in that series is slated for Saturday, as well.
Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.