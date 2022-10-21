Astros take 2-0 lead over Yankees in ALCS with Game 2 win

krisanapong detraphiphat/Getty Images

(HOUSTON) — The Houston Astros have a leg up on the New York Yankees as they head into Game 3 of the American League Championship Series.

The Astros beat the Yankees 3-2 at home Thursday night to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Both teams will now head to New York for games three through five.

Game 3 is set for Saturday.

Meanwhile, the National League Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies is tied 1-1. Game 3 in that series is slated for Saturday, as well.

