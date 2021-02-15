Australian Open: Nadal advances to quarterfinal, will face off against Tsitsipas

Mark Metcalfe/Getty ImagesBy JEANETTE TORRES-PEREZ, ABC News

(MELBOURNE, Australia) — Rafael Nadal is moving on to the Australian Open quarterfinals for the 13th time in his career.

The 34-year-old Spanish tennis player, ranked No. 2 in the world, defeated 16th-seeded Fabio Fognini in three sets Monday, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2, to advance in the tournament.

Nadal will now face off against fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas. The matchup will mark Nadal’s 43rd Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Should Nadal go on to win the Australian Open this year, he will break the record for the most men’s major titles with 21. He is currently tied at 20 with Roger Federer.

Federer, 39, withdrew from the tournament at Melbourne Park because he was still recovering from knee surgery.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.