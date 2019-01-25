Australian Open: Novak Djokovic beats Lucas Pouille, will face Rafael Nadal in final

TPN/Getty Images(MELBOURNE, Australia) — The stage has been set for the Australian Open final on Sunday.

Novak Djokovic advanced to the championship match on Friday after dominating France’s Lucas Pouille in three straight sets, 6-0, 6-2, 6-2, in the semifinals.

Djokovic, the top seed in the world, will now face No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal as the two battle it out for the trophy on Sunday. Nadal, 32, advanced to the final on Thursday after defeating Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-4, 6-0.

Djokovic, 31, is seeking his seventh Australian Open title and 15th Grand Slam victory overall.

Nadal, meanwhile, is on the quest for his second win in Melbourne and 18th Grand Slam title.

