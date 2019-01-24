Australian Open: Rafael Nadal beats Stefanos Tsitsipas to advance to final

James D. Morgan/Getty Images(MELBOURNE, Australia) — Rafael Nadal cruised to victory in the semifinals of the Australian Open Thursday, defeating Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in three straight sets.

Nadal, the No. 2 seed in the world, beat the 20-year-old 6-2, 6-4, 6-0.

The Spanish tennis star will now face either Novak Djokovic or Lucas Pouille in the final. Djokovic, the top seed in the world, and Pouille will duke it out in the semifinals on Friday.

Should Nadal, 32, win the tournament, it would be his second Australian Open title and his 18th Grand Slam victory overall.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.