Australian Open: Tsitsipas knocks out Nadal with five-set win in quarterfinals

WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty ImagesBy JEANETTE TORRES-PEREZ, ABC News

(MELBOURNE, Australia) — Rafael Nadal’s chance at setting the record for the most men’s major titles will have to wait until the next Grand Slam tournament.

The 34-year-old Spanish tennis player, ranked No. 2 in the world, was defeated by fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open quarterfinals Wednesday. Tsitsipas upset Nadal in five sets, 3-6, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4, 7-5.

Nadal was on his quest to break the record for the most men’s major titles with 21. He is currently tied at 20 with Roger Federer, who withdrew from the tournament at Melbourne Park because he was recovering from knee surgery.

Tsitsipas will now go on to face off against fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals. Medvedev also advanced to the next round of the tournament Wednesday after his three-set win over Andrey Rublev, 7-5, 6-3, 6-2.

