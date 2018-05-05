Becky Hammon to become first woman to interview for NBA head-coaching vacancy

iStock/Thinkstock(SAN ANTONIO) — San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon made NBA history in 2014 when she became the NBA’s first full-time female assistant coach.

She is set to make history again when she meets with the Milwaukee Bucks to interview for their head-coaching vacancy, becoming the first woman to ever to interview for the position. ESPN reports Milwaukee requested permission from the Spurs to speak with their assistant.

Hammon, 41, is a 16-year WNBA veteran and joined the Spurs’ coaching staff in 2014 after retiring as a player. She is one of several potential candidates for the Bucks’ head-coaching vacancy.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.