Big Ten to play football this season

Corey Perrine/Getty ImagesBY: LEIGHTON SCHNEIDER, ABC NEWS

(NEW YORK) — The Big Ten will be playing college football this season after the Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously to resume the season on the weekend of October 23rd and 24th.

In the release announcing the decision, the conference said the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors adopted new health safety protocols, including daily testing, enhanced cardiac screening and an enhanced data driven approach when making decision on whether to practice or play.

Every person around the team, including players, coaches and trainers will be tested daily. Players who test positive will be given a different second test to confirm they have the virus.

Testing will begin by September 30th.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

