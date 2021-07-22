Blues general manager: forward Vladimir Tarasenko may not be traded

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

(ST. LOUIS) — St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong told reporters on a conference call that forward Vladimir Tarasenko could still be on the team next season.

After the regular ended, Tarasenko’s agent Paul Theofanous called Armstrong and said his client wanted a trade. Because Tarasenko has a full no-trade clause, they gave Armstrong a list of teams he would accept a trade to.

“I informed all the teams that Vladi had requested a trade, that there was a list of teams he would prefer to go to,” said Armstrong. “But if anyone has any ideas or thoughts, I would work with them and take something to Vladi, and he would have the 100% opportunity to accept or reject that concept,.”

Ahead of the Seattle Kraken expansion draft, the team exposed Tarasenko, knowing it would give the forward a fresh start and it would alleviate salary cap space for St. Louis.

The Kraken chose defenseman Vince Dunn.

Armstrong was asked whether he envisions Tarasenko being on the team come opening night.

“There’s many players in the NHL that have requested trades,” said Armstrong. “You always try to keep it below the surface, but our responsibility is to do what’s best for the St. Louis Blues, and if that means he comes back and plays for us, then that’s the outlook that it has.”

Tarasenko has played in just 34 games over the past two seasons because of a dislocated left shoulder and two surgeries. Armstrong conceded that might be a reason why a trade has not happened.

“We’re dealing with a player that’s coming off an injury, too, which I’m sure affects the way other teams view it and what risks they’re willing to take,” said Armstrong. “I view Vladi as a healthy player, a guy who has scored 30 goals in the past on numerous occasions and a guy who should continue to score.”

The 29-year old is a five-time 30 goal scorer for the Blues but has seven goals and 24 assists over the past two seasons because of his injury.

