Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees rack up the runs in first MLB game played in Europe

Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images(LONDON) — The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox put on a fireworks display in the first Major League Baseball regular season game played in Europe Saturday, scoring a combined 30 runs.

New York won the game 17-13, which was full of offense from the start. Each team scored six runs in a first inning that took nearly an hour to complete, and saw both starting pitchers pulled before recording three outs.

Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks slugged the first home run on the European continent. Slugger Luke Voit had four hits before leaving with an injury in the fifth inning.

On the Boston side, rookie Michael Chavis hit two three-run home runs. Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts left the game with an injury in the eighth inning.

