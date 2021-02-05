Britt Reid, Chiefs assistant coach and son of Andy Reid, involved in crash that seriously injured child

kali9/iStockBy MARK OSBORNE, ABC News

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) — Britt Reid, an assistant coach for the Kansas City Chiefs and the son of head coach Andy Reid, was involved in a serious crash Thursday night, according to police. Reid is being investigated for “impairment,” Kansas City police said.

Reid suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but two children in a car involved in the crash were seriously injured, including one with life-threatening injuries.

The 35-year-old is a linebackers coach for the Chiefs, who will play in the Super Bowl this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving Outside Linebackers Coach, Britt Reid,” the Chiefs said in a statement. “We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved.”

The accident took place Thursday night at about 9 p.m. near the Chiefs’ practice facility at the Truman Sports Complex, according to police.

Reid hit a car that was assisting another that had run out of gas on the side of the road, causing a chain reaction that hit the stalled vehicle, according to police. A 5-year-old in the broken down car suffered life-threatening injuries, while a 4-year-old in the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the car Reid hit initially and two adults in the car that ran out of gas were not injured.

Kansas City NBC affiliate KSHB, which obtained a search warrant related to the case, reported Reid admitted to drinking before the crash.

The Chiefs are not traveling to Tampa, the host city for Super Bowl 55, until Saturday. The team was remaining in Kansas City due to COVID-19 protocols.

Reid has worked alongside his father, who has coached in the NFL since 1992 and taken the Eagles and Chiefs to the Super Bowl, since 2013. Andy Reid won his first title with Kansas City last year.

Britt Reid pleaded guilty to flashing a gun at another driver in a road rage incident in 2007 and served prison time. While in prison, he also pleaded guilty to a charge of driving under the influence from a separate incident.

ABC News’ Nick Cirone and Matt Foster contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.