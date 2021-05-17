Broncos hire Kelly Kleine as Executive Director of Football Operations/Special Advisor to the General Manager

AndreyKrav/iStock

(DENVER) — The Denver Broncos have hired Kelly Kleine as their Executive Director of Football Operations/Special Advisor to the General Manager, GM George Paton announced Monday.

Kleine is believed to be the highest-ranking woman in scouting in league history, according to the team.

“Kelly is a rising star in the NFL, and we’re fortunate to add someone of her caliber to the Denver Broncos,” Paton said. “Having worked with her for nine years in Minnesota, Kelly has a strong understanding of all aspects of football operations and player evaluation along with outstanding leadership qualities. She will be a tremendous resource with her experience on the pro and college sides as well as her knowledge of our grading scale and football calendar.”

Kleine will be the primary liaison for the team’s football operations, while also working with pro and college scouting. She will be involved in player evaluation, day-to-day football administration, and preparation for the draft and free agency.

In addition, she will oversee the video and equipment departments.

She has spent the past 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, with the last nine in the scouting department.

For the last two years, she was the Manager of Player Personnel/College Scout, where she scouted the Midwest while also assisting the pro scouting department with weekly scouting advances.

She started with the team as a public relations intern in 2012 before becoming a scouting administration intern the following year and a scouting assistant in 2014.

