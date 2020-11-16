Browns close training facility after player tests positive for COVID-19

Jason Miller/Getty ImagesBy CARMEN COX, ABC News

(CLEVELAND) — The Cleveland Browns’ practice facility is shut down for the second consecutive week due to COVID-19.

A statement on the Browns website said, “the individual has immediately self-isolated and the Browns facility is closed while contact tracing is being conducted.”

On Friday, the team closed its training complex in Berea, Ohio, and placed reserve offensive lineman Chris Hubbard on the reserve/COVID-19 list after he tested positive for the coronavirus, ESPN reports.

During the week prior, the Browns closed the facility after Baker Mayfield came into contact with a team staffer who had contracted the virus. Mayfield later received a negative COVID-19 test and returned to practice Wednesday.

The Browns are scheduled to host the Philadelphia Eagles next weekend. It’s unclear whether the recent shutdown will impact that game.

