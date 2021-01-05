Browns' head coach tests positive for COVID-19

Julio Aguilar/Getty ImagesBy MORGAN WINSOR and ERIN SCHUMAKER, ABC News

(CLEVELAND) — The head coach for the Cleveland Browns, Kevin Stefanski, has tested positive for COVID-19, the Browns announced in a Twitter statement Tuesday.

The football team’s contingency plan is to have special teams coordinator Mike Priefer serve as acting head coach. The news comes just before the Browns’ first NFL playoff game in 18 years on Sunday.

In addition to Stefanski, two coaching staff members and two players tested positive. The team’s facility is currently closed for contact tracing purposes.

