Buccaneers dominate Chiefs to win Super Bowl LV

Mike Ehrmann/Getty ImagesBy JEANETTE TORRES-PEREZ, ABC News

(TAMPA, Fla.) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 on Sunday to take home the Vince Lombardi trophy.

The win marked Tampa Bay’s first Super Bowl championship since 2002.

The Buccaneers were led to victory thanks to veteran quarterback Tom Brady and touchdowns from tight end Rob Gronkowski, wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back Leonard Fournette.

Brady, who signed with Tampa Bay this past March, was named the Super Bowl MVP for the fifth time in his NFL career.

Sunday marked the 43-year-old’s 10th appearance in a Super Bowl game and his seventh NFL championship.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.