Budweiser celebrates soccer star Lionel Messi’s record-setting goal with custom beer bottles for every goalie he scored on

(SAINT LOUIS, Mo.) — For countless fans around the world, beer is the perfect way to celebrate their team scoring a goal. For 160 professional goalkeepers around the world, getting a customized beer bottle will serve as a reminder of the scores they’ve allowed.

644 goals = 644 moments of Messi magic And yes, we’ve created a custom bottle for every single goal to send to the keepers to toast their part in history. Kings recognize Kings 👑#BeAKing #Messi #KingOfBeers #KingOfFootball pic.twitter.com/J3qo6Im3CE — Budweiser Football (@budfootball) December 23, 2020

Anheuser-Busch Brewing Company is celebrating Argentinian soccer superstar Lionel Messi’s record 644th goal for his club, FC Barcelona, by sending a bottle of Budweiser to each of the 160 goalies against whom Messi has scored. Messi’s 644th goal, scored against Real Valladolid on Tuesday, put him atop the list of goals scored for a single club — ahead of Pele, Cristiano Ronaldo, and every other player to step on a pitch.

“In this game, no goal is easy” Which is why we’ve created a custom bottle for all 644 goals Leo Messi scored. Yes, that’s 644 unique bottles. Sent to all 160 goalkeepers Messi scored against to toast their part in making history.#BeAKing #Messi #KingOfBeers #KingOfFootball pic.twitter.com/1oCgLvQm6B — Budweiser Football (@budfootball) December 23, 2020

The 33-year-old had tried to leave Barcelona over the summer, before deciding to stay for the final year of his contract just a week later.

Already, Messi held the most goals in the history of Spain’s La Liga, the most hat tricks in Spain’s top league, and the most goals scored for his club and country in a single year.

