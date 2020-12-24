ABC-National Sports 

Budweiser celebrates soccer star Lionel Messi’s record-setting goal with custom beer bottles for every goalie he scored on

WFIN

Photo by Rodrigo Varela / ESPN ImagesBY LOUIS MILMAN

(SAINT LOUIS, Mo.) — For countless fans around the world, beer is the perfect way to celebrate their team scoring a goal. For 160 professional goalkeepers around the world, getting a customized beer bottle will serve as a reminder of the scores they’ve allowed.

 

Anheuser-Busch Brewing Company is celebrating Argentinian soccer superstar Lionel Messi’s record 644th goal for his club, FC Barcelona, by sending a bottle of Budweiser to each of the 160 goalies against whom Messi has scored. Messi’s 644th goal, scored against Real Valladolid on Tuesday, put him atop the list of goals scored for a single club — ahead of Pele, Cristiano Ronaldo, and every other player to step on a pitch.

 

 

The 33-year-old had tried to leave Barcelona over the summer, before deciding to stay for the final year of his contract just a week later.

Already, Messi held the most goals in the history of Spain’s La Liga, the most hat tricks in Spain’s top league, and the most goals scored for his club and country in a single year.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

 