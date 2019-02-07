Bulls acquire Otto Porter Jr. in trade with Wizards

Tar_Heel_Rob/iStock(CHICAGO) — The Chicago Bulls have acquired Otto Porter Jr. from the Washington Wizards, the teams announced Wednesday night.

In exchange for the 25-year-old forward, the Bulls sent forwards Jabari Parker and Bobby Porti to the Wizards. Chicago also gave Washington a protected 2023 second-round draft pick.

Porter was drafted by the Wizards in 2013. Since then, he has played 384 games, averaging 10.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.18 steals per game.

This season, he’s played 41 games and has averaged 12.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

