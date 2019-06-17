Captain Carli Lloyd leads US to 3-0 win over Chile in World Cup

Catherine Ivill – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images(PARIS) — The U.S. women’s national team celebrated another big World Cup win on Sunday, beating Chile 3-0 in a group-stage match in Paris’ Parc des Princes stadium.

With the shutout victory, the U.S. secured a spot in the round of 16.

Team captain Carli Lloyd, 36, led the U.S. with two goals, becoming the first player ever to score in six consecutive World Cup appearances. Julie Ertz scored the third goal.

The U.S. will next play Sweden on Thursday as they continue their quest to defend their World Cup title.

