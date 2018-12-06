Cardinals Acquire first baseman Paul Goldschmidt from Diamondbacks

Allen Kee / ESPN Images(ST. LOUIS) — The St. Louis Cardinals have acquired Paul Goldschmidt from the Arizona Diamondbacks, the teams announced on Wednesday.

In exchange for the six-time National League All-Star first baseman, the Cardinals traded catcher Carson Kelly, right-handed pitcher Luke Weaver and minor league infielder Andy Young to the Diamondbacks. St. Louis also gave Arizona its 2019 Competitive Balance Round B draft pick.

“We’ve been busy this off-season working to upgrade our lineup, and today we are excited to announce the acquisition of one of the game’s premier players in first baseman Paul Goldschmidt,” Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said in a statement.

Goldschmidt, 31, was drafted by the Diamondbacks in 2009 and was promoted to the majors in 2011. Since then, he has compiled a .297 batting average with 209 home runs and 710 RBI.

This past season with Arizona he batted .290 with 33 home runs and 83 RBI.

