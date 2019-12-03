Carolina Panthers fire head coach Ron Rivera

Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Ron Rivera after nearly nine seasons with the team.

Rivera first joined the team in 2011, eventually leading them to 3 NFC South titles, 4 playoff appearances, and one Super Bowl appearance. The Panthers are currently third in the division with a 5-7 record, but are entering Week 14 on a 4-game losing streak.

In a statement, Panthers owner David Tepper said, “I have a great deal of respect for Ron and the contributions he has made to this franchise and to this community. I wish him the best.”

Secondary coach Perry Fewell has been named Carolina’s interim head coach, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Offensive coordinator Norv Turner will become a special assistant to the head coach, while quarterbacks coach Scott Turner will take over as offensive coordinator.

