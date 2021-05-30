Castroneves wins Indy 500

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

(INDIANAPOLIS) — Hélio Castroneves has won the 2021 Indianapolis 500.

It is his fourth Indy 500 victory. He joins A. J. Foyt, Al Unser Sr. and Rick Meyers as the only four drivers to win the race four times.

The Brazilian won the race in 2001, 2002, and 2009.

Alex Paluo finished in second place.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced on Thursday that 135,000 fans or 40% of the venue capacity will watch the race at what they are calling “the world’s largest sporting event since the pandemic began.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.