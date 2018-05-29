Cavaliers star Kevin Love will miss Game 7 of Eastern Conference Finals

Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images(CLEVELAND) — As the Cleveland Cavaliers prepare for their win-or-go-home Game 7 matchup with the Boston Celtics, they will be without one of their top players.

Forward Kevin Love was ruled out of the do-or-die Eastern Conference Final matchup due to concussion-like symptoms, according to ESPN.

This marks one of a string of concussion-related injuries Love has sustained in recent years, suffering one concussion in 2016 and another this past March.

He was hit in the head by the shoulder of Celtics forward Jayson Tatum in the first quarter of Game 6 and did not return.

The Cavaliers and Celtics face off in Boston Sunday night. The winner advances to the NBA Finals.

