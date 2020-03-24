Chicago Trade's For Jacksonville Quarterback Nick Foles

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images(CHICAGO) — The Chicago Bears have traded a compensatory fourth round pick to the Jacksonvile Jaguars for quarterback Nick Foles.

Foles signed a four year, 91 million dollar contract, including just over 50 million guaranteed, with the Jaguars as a free agent last offseason.

The money was the most guaranteed money in franchise history.

Foles has already re-structured his contract with Chicago. It is now 3 years and 21 million dollars left on it, but he has the option to void it after this season or next, depending on the quality of his play.

Last season did not go the way either the quarterback or the team wanted. Foles played just four games the entire season because of a broken collarbone he sustained on the 11th snap of the year.

He missed the next eight games and returned in mid-November, but played poorly, throwing just two touchdowns in three games, before being benched for rookie Gardner Minshew.

In Chicago, Foles will battle with fourth year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky for the starting spot.

Trubisky threw for 3,148 yards and had 17 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions last season. His stats were a step back from the previous year when he threw for just over 3,200 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Foles was drafted by the Eagles in 2012 before being traded to the Chiefs in 2015. In 2017, he re-signed with Philadelphia and won the Super Bowl MVP after leading the team to a title over New England after starting quarterback Carson Wentz tore his ACL in week 14.

