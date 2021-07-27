Chiefs Star Patrick Mahomes buys stake in MLS club Sporting Kansas City

Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

(KANSAS CITY) — Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes has bought a stake in MLS club Sporting Kansas City.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to join Sporting Kansas City’s ownership team and strengthen my connection to the fans and the city I love,” said Mahomes in a statement. “Sporting is a community-oriented club and I am excited to continue supporting the growth of soccer in Kansas City.”

Mahomes is also a minority-owner of the Kansas City Royals. His fiancee is a part-owner of the Kansas City NWSL team.

“Patrick is a tremendous ambassador for Kansas City and we are delighted to welcome him to the Sporting Club ownership group,” said Cliff Illig, principal owner of Sporting KC, in a statement. “In addition to achieving excellence on the field, he is deeply committed to giving back to the community and elevating the sport of soccer. Patrick is also accustomed to cultivating a winning culture, and we look forward to contending for championships at Children’s Mercy Park well into the future.”

Mahomes has led the Chiefs to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances and beat San Francisco 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV in 2020.

