Chris Brown supports NBA star Kyrie Irving’s refusal to be vaccinated

Chris Brown and Kyrie Irving in 2014; Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

As many sports commentators are slamming Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving for refusing to be vaccinated, Chris Brown is coming to his defense.

Breezy, who has displayed his basketball skills in several celebrity games, is praising the NBA All-Star for his anti-vaccine stance.

“THE REAL HERO!!! I stand with my brother,” the “Freaky Friday” singer wrote Wednesday in an Instagram Story over a picture of Irving. “WHOEVER DONT LIKE IT… Go live your damn life.. ITS HIS CHOICE AND A DAMN GOOD ONE. ALWAYS IN MY BROTHERS CORNER.”

Kyrie, who won an NBA championship with LeBron James as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, has been banned by the Nets from playing because he has not received a COVID-19 vaccine. The team began the new season Tuesday night without Irving and lost 127-104 to the defending NBA champs, the Milwaukee Bucks.

The 29-year-old player explained his position on being vaccinated on October 14 in an Instagram Live session.

“It is reality that in order to be in New York City, in order to be on a team, I have to be vaccinated,” Irving said. “I chose to be unvaccinated, and that was my choice, and I would ask you all to just respect that choice.”

Before the Nets played Tuesday night, Charles Barkley blasted Irving for refusing to be vaccinated.

“First of all, you don’t get the vaccine for yourself, you get it for other people,” the NBA Hall of Famer said on TNT’s Inside the NBA. “I got vaccinated. I can’t wait to get the booster. You get vaccinated for your family first, you get vaccinated for your teammates second. That’s what bothers me about this whole thing.”

