Clemson, Alabama to face off in championship game

Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(SANTA CLARA, Calif.) — The stage is set Monday for the biggest game of the year in college football.

The Clemson Tigers will go up against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff National Championship game. Both teams are facing off for the title for the third time in four years.

The game will be held in Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

