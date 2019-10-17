Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett says fan punched him in the face after taking picture

Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images(CLEVELAND) — Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett said a fan punched him in the face on Wednesday.

In a pair of tweets, the former first overall draft pick said that the person hopped out of their car to take a picture with him. Garrett says he lowered his window, only for the person to give him a “pillow tap.”

Garrett joked on twitter that if the fan had “put your legs into it might have actually made me flinch.”

The Browns issued a statement saying the team was aware of the incident, and that “the appropriate law enforcement authorities have been notified.”

