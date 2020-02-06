Cleveland Cavaliers trade for center Andre Drummond

Patrick Smith/Getty Images(CLEVELAND) — The Cleveland Cavaliers are finalizing a deal with the Detroit Pistons for Andre Drummond, the NBA’s leading rebounder. The Cavaliers are sending the Pistons center John Henson, guard Brandon Knight, and a second-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Drummond remains under contract through next season, after which he will become an unrestricted free agent.

The move comes as a surprise, given that the Cavs currently sport a 13-39 record and sit in last place in the Eastern Conference.

Drummond was also taken aback by the move. The center took to Twitter, voicing his displeasure with the way the trade was handled.

“If there’s one thing I learned about the NBA, there’s no friends or loyalty,” Drummond wrote. “I’ve given my heart and soul to the Pistons, and to have this happen with no heads up makes me realize even more that this is just a business!”

If there’s one thing I learned about the NBA, there’s no friends or loyalty. I’ve given my heart and soul to the Pistons , and to be have this happen with no heads up makes me realize even more that this is just a business! I love you Detroit… — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) February 6, 2020

Cont… you will always have a special place in my heart! But on to the next @cavs hope your ready! Let’s finish the year off the right way 🦋 — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) February 6, 2020

Drummond has played for Detroit since he was 19 years old. He helped lead the Pistons to two playoff appearances during that time, although the Pistons were swept both times.

Drummond, a two time All Star, is averaging a career-high with 17.8 points per game and leads the league with his 15.8 rebounds per game.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.