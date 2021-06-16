Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard out for Wednesday’s game, could miss more

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard will miss Wednesday’s game against the Utah Jazz with a knee injury and could miss the rest of the series, according to ESPN.

Leonard sustained the injury late in Monday night’s game. He grabbed a defensive rebound and started a fast break up the court, before driving the lane and coming on hobbling after planting his right knee at the foul line. He then jogged a few steps, then bent over grabbed the knee.

He stayed in for a little while but did not finish the game.

“I’m good,” Leonard responded when asked after the game about the knee. “Next question.”

Leonard has dealt with a knee injury in the past, most notably a torn right quad in 2017 that forced him to miss all but nine games with the San Antonio Spurs.

Source’s told ESPN, Leonard informed teammates he’d miss Wednesday’s game on Tuesday.

The Clippers and Jazz are tied at two in the Western Conference Semi-Final.

Leonard has averaged 27.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in the series.

