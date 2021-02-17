ABC-National Sports 

Cody Allen, Cleveland's all-time saves leader, retiring

Jason Miller/Getty ImagesBY: LEIGHTON SCHNEIDER, ABC NEWS

(CLEVELAND) — Cleveland Indians all-time franchise save leader Cody Allen is retiring, the team announced Wednesday. 

The 32-year old end’s his career with 149 saves in seven season’s with the ball club. He played for Cleveland from 2012-2018. He joined the Los Angeles Angels in 2019 and appeared in 25 games with 4 saves. 

In 2020, Allen joined the Texas Rangers, but did not play in the pandemic shortened-season, according to ESPN

