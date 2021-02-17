Cody Allen, Cleveland's all-time saves leader, retiring
BY: LEIGHTON SCHNEIDER, ABC NEWS
(CLEVELAND) — Cleveland Indians all-time franchise save leader Cody Allen is retiring, the team announced Wednesday.
From a 23rd round draft pick to the franchise saves 👑.
Congrats on a great career, Cody.
Happy Retirement pic.twitter.com/85SiPff40B
— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) February 17, 2021
The 32-year old end’s his career with 149 saves in seven season’s with the ball club. He played for Cleveland from 2012-2018. He joined the Los Angeles Angels in 2019 and appeared in 25 games with 4 saves.
In 2020, Allen joined the Texas Rangers, but did not play in the pandemic shortened-season, according to ESPN.
