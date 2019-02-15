Colin Kaepernick, NFL to 'resolve pending grievances' in ongoing dispute

Paul Marotta/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid and the National Football League have “decided to resolve the pending grievances,” according to a joint public statement released by the NFL.

“For the past several months, counsel for Mr. Kaepernick and Mr. Reid have engaged in an ongoing dialogue with representatives of the NFL,” the statement said. “As a result of those discussions, the parties have decided to resolve the pending grievances. The resolution of this matter is subject to a confidentiality agreement so there will be no further comment by any party.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

