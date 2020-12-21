College basketball star gives hopeful update after collapsing during game

Mary Holt/Icon Sportswire via Getty ImagesBy ABC News

(NEW YORK) — University of Florida basketball player Keyontae Johnson is awake and recovering after a terrifying fall sent him to the hospital and into a medically-induced coma.

The 21-year-old junior from Norfolk, Virginia collapsed in the middle of a game against Florida State on Dec. 12. After receiving emergency medical care, Johnson, who tested positive for COVID-19 during the summer, was transported to Tallahassee Memorial hospital.

One week after his health scare Johnson thanked supporters and well-wishers on Instragram.

