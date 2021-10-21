Colts safety Julian Blackmon out for year

33ft/iStock

(INDIANAPOLIS) — Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon is out for the year after tearing his Achilles, the team announced on Thursday.

Black suffered the injury during practice on Wednesday.

The second-year player started all six games this season and recorded 34 tackles and one pass break up.

We will continue to trust our Lord! He had this planned for me from the beginning. It’s how we respond that matters! Let’s get this W this week!! https://t.co/8iEaxjvj5x

— Julian Blackmon (@JumpManJu32) October 21, 2021

According to ESPN, this is the second serious injury Blackmon has faced in three years. In 2019, while at Utah, he tore an ACL during the PAC-12 Championship game. He recovered and played 15 games during his rookie season last year.

Blackmon becomes the 20th player the Colts have placed in injured reserve since the start of training camp.

