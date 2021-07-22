Cowboys Demarcus Lawrence, one of six to start year on PUP list

Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

(DALLAS) — Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence will begin the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list after offseason back surgery, head coach Mike McCarthy announced Thursday.

It is the third time Lawrence has had back surgery during his career.

“It’s more of a cleanup, so there’s no high concern,” said coach Mike McCarthy before the Cowboys’ first training camp practice. “He looks great. It’s probably more us than him as far as the timeline of him coming back.”

In 2016 and 2017, Lawrence had back surgery to repair an issue that began in 2015.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper, kicker Greg Zuerlein, defensive tackle Trysten Hill, rookie defensive end Chauncey Golston and offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt will also start training camp on the PUP list.

“He has a history there,” McCarthy said about Cooper, who had offseason ankle surgery. “He looks great. He’s in great shape, so this is the time of year to be smart.”

