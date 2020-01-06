Cowboys part ways with Jason Garrett, begin search for new head coach

Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(DALLAS) — Jason Garrett’s time as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys has officially come to an end.

After much speculation throughout the week, the team announced on Sunday that it wouldn’t be extending Garrett’s contract, which expires on Jan. 14.

“We are extremely grateful to Jason Garrett for his more than 20 years of service to the Dallas Cowboys as a player, assistant coach and head coach,” Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said in a statement. “His level of commitment, character and dedication to this organization has been outstanding at every stage of his career.”

Garrett, 53, came on as Dallas’ head coach on an interim basis in November 2010 after Wade Phillips was fired. Two months later, Garrett was named the team’s new head coach.

The decision to part ways with Garrett comes after the Cowboys wrapped up the regular season with an 8-8 record and failed to make the playoffs.

The search is now on for Garrett’s replacement and, according to ESPN, Dallas is “intensely focused on head-coach candidates who have extensive NFL experience in the role and a track record of success.”

This past weekend, the Cowboys interviewed former head coaches Mike McCarthy and Marvin Lewis, of the Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals, respectively, a source tells ESPN.

