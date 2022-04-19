Cristiano Ronaldo announces death of newborn son

Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo announced Monday that he and model Georgina Rodríguez were mourning the death of their infant son.

Ronaldo, 37, and Rodríguez, 28, announced they were expecting twins in an Instagram post from October 2021. The couple said an infant daughter arrived safely.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” a joint statement from the couple shared to social media on Monday began. “It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support,” the statement continued. “We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.”

The pair’s statement concluded, “Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

pic.twitter.com/vRNVCoegOW

— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) April 18, 2022

The couple also share a 4-year-old daughter. The Manchester United forward has three other children from previous relationships.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.