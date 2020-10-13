Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

Aurelien Meunier/Getty ImagesBy ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19, the governing body of soccer in Portugal announced Tuesday.

The 35-year-old Portuguese soccer star is “doing well,” doesn’t have any symptoms and is currently self-isolating, according to a statement from the Portuguese Football Federation. Due to the positive test result, he will not take part in his country’s UEFA Nations League match against Sweden on Wednesday.

Following Ronaldo’s diagnosis, the remaining players of Portugal’s national soccer team were tested for COVID-19 again Tuesday morning and all results came back negative.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos will train them Tuesday afternoon at the Cidade do Futebol complex near Lisbon, according to the statement.

