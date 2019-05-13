Curry brothers to battle it out in NBA Western Conference finals

Tar_Heel_Rob/iStock(DENVER) — Brothers Seth Curry and Stephen Curry are set to face off against each other in the Western Conference finals.

The Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Denver Nuggets 100-96 on Sunday to advance to the next round, setting the stage for the match between both brothers as their teams duke it out for a chance to make it to the NBA Finals.

Seth’s Trail Blazers will take on Stephen’s Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Tuesday.

Per Elias Sports Bureau research, the game will mark the first time in NBA history that two brothers will go up against each other in a conference finals.

