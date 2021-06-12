Danish soccer star Christian Eriksen collapses on field during Euro 2020 game

Lars Ronbog / FrontZoneSport via Getty Images

(COPENHAGEN) — Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed during the 43rd minute of Denmark’s opening game of the Euro 2020 tournament against Finland on Saturday. Medics ran onto the field shortly after and gave Eriksen CPR.

In a tweet, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) said that Eriksen has been transported to the hospital and has been stabilized.

Following the medical emergency involving Denmark’s player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET.

The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised.

The DBU, Denmark’s soccer federation, tweeted that Eriksen was awake and awaiting further treatment.

Christian Eriksen er vågen og er til yderligere undersøgelser på Rigshospitalet.

Kampen er midlertidigt udsat. Ny melding kommer kl. 19.45.

UEFA initially suspended the match while both teams awaited word on Eriksen’s condition. The match was resumed later at the request of players from both teams, according to the organization.

Following the request made by players of both teams, UEFA has agreed to restart the match between Denmark and Finland tonight at 20:30 CET (TBC).

The last four minutes of the first half will be played, there will then be a 5-minute half-time break followed by the second half.

Eriksen, 29, appeared to fall on the ground while Denmark was setting up for a throw-in. His teammate Thomas Delaney immediately waved over to the sideline to call for medical attention.

The Danish players, some of them in tears, formed a protective ring around Eriksen while the medical team treated him. Eriksen was eventually taken off the field in a stretcher.

Players and teams around the world shared their thoughts and reactions on social media.

Fabrice Muamba, who collapsed while playing in a match for Bolton Wanderers in 2012 and survived after his heart stopped for 78 minutes, tweeted, “Please God.”

Please God

Eriksen’s club team, Inter Milan, also sent their thoughts and prayers.

“Forza Chris, all of our thoughts are with you!” the team wrote on Twitter.

Forza Chris, all of our thoughts are with you! 🙏

