Djokovic wins French Open, halfway to calendar Grand Slam

(PARIS) — Top seed Novak Djokovic beat fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas to win the French Open on Sunday.

Djokovic rallied to win 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 for his second French Open title and his 19th major championship.

The Serbian remains in third place for the most Grand Slam titles behind Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who each have 20 championships.

Djokovic is halfway to the calendar Grand Slam after winning The Australian Open in February. The last player to achieve the feat was Rod Lavar in 1969.

Wimbledon, the next Grand Slam, starts on June 28 and runs through July 11.

Last year, the tournament did not take place because of the coronavirus pandemic. Djokovic won the tournament in 2019.

