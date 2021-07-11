Djokovic wins Wimbledon, record tying 20th grand slam

Peter Nicholls/PA Images via Getty Images

(LONDON) – Top seed Novak Djokovic defeated seventh seed Matteo Berrettini in four sets – 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 – to win Wimbledon, becoming the first man to win the first three grand slams of the year since Rod Laver in 1969.

It is Djokovic’s sixth Wimbledon title and his 20th grand slam title. The 20 titles ties Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most all-time.

Djokovic can complete the calendar grand slam at the US Open in September.

Tennis legend Billie Jean King congratulated Djokovic on Twitter.

Congratulations to @DjokerNole, 6x #Wimbledon champion!

He’s simply the best, and thrives on pressure. The Golden Slam is still in his sights.

Next up: the Olympics. 👏 https://t.co/rOg2h8LEIA

— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 11, 2021

The Serbian can complete the Golden Slam by winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and by winning all four majors.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for the latest details.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.