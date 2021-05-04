DK Metcalf to run 100-meter dash at USA Track and Field event: Report

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf to run in 100-meter at USA Track and Field event: Report

(SEATTLE) — Seahawks wide receiver is going to test his speed against some of the country’s fastest runners, according to an ESPN report.

Metcalf is listed among the participants in the USA Track and Field Golden Games Distance Open on Sunday. He’s expected to run in the 100-meter dash.

Metcalf also tweeted out a video of him at a track with track spikes, teasing the date May 9th.

The Pro Bowl wide receiver showed off his speed during the Seahawks’ 34-37 overtime loss to the Cardinals in October last season when he chased down Cardinals’ defensive back Budda Baker to stop him from scoring on an interception return.

Metcalf officially clocked a 4.33 second time while running the 40-yard dash at the 2019 NFL Combine.

