Dodgers to renovate stadium ahead of 2020 season, All-Star Game

dszc/iStock(LOS ANGELES) — The Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday announced plans to renovate their stadium in time for the 2020 season.

The improvements to Dodger Stadium, MLB’s third-oldest ballpark, will cost $100 million and come as the team prepares to host the All-Star Game next season.

“Dodger Stadium has always been and remains the most beautiful place ever built to play or watch the game of baseball, and these renovations will enhance every aspect of the fan experience with modern and family-friendly amenities,” Dodger President and CEO Stan Kasten said in a press release. “This latest project continues to demonstrate ownership’s commitment to give a first-class experience to the best fans in baseball.”

Among the improvements are a new centerfield plaza, renovations to the left and right field pavilions, new elevators and bridges, a new sound system and a statue dedicated to Hall of Fame left-handed pitcher Sandy Koufax.

