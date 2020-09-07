Dolphins name Fitzpatrick as starting QB, Tagovailoa as backup

33ft/iStockBy JEANETTE TORRES-PEREZ, ABC News

(MIAMI) — The Miami Dolphins have once again chosen Ryan Fitzpatrick to be the team’s starting quarterback.

The 37-year-old veteran, who’s going into his 16th year in the NFL, will lead the Dolphins for the second consecutive season beginning Sunday, when Miami takes on the New England Patriots.

“This isn’t groundbreaking news, but Fitz is going to be the starter,” Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said Monday, according to ESPN. “A year like this with no OTAs, no minicamp, modified training camp, we felt like that would be the best decision for the team. He’s done a good job through the course of training camp, and he’ll be out there.”

Along with naming Fitzpatrick the starter on Monday, Miami also announced that Tua Tagovailoa will be his backup.

Tagovailoa, 22, was added to the team this year after being picked by the Dolphins in the first round of the NFL draft.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.