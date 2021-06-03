Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski to retire after 2021-22 season

Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images

(DURHAM, N.C.) — After 41 seasons with the Blue Devils, Duke men’s basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski is retiring, the university announced on Wednesday.

Krzyzewski, the winningest coach in Division I men’s basketball history, will step down after the 2021-22 season.

“My family and I view today as a celebration,” Krzyzewski, 74, said in a statement. “Our time at both West Point and Duke has been beyond amazing and we are thankful and honored to have led two college programs at world-class institutions for more than four decades. That, coupled with 11 unforgettable years as the United States National Team coach, has resulted in a remarkable journey.”

“Certainly, I have been blessed to coach some of the finest young men and greatest players in basketball history as a direct result of these unique opportunities,” he continued. “For us, there is no greater joy than being part of our players’ respective endeavors through basketball, and more importantly, their lives off the court. Our family is eternally grateful to everyone who contributed to our career for the past 46 years. So, to the countless members of our extended family, thank you very much.”

Krzyzewski served as the head coach at Army West Point from 1975 to 1980 before going to Duke. During his more than four decades in Durham, North Carolina, he led the Blue Devils to five national championships (1991, 1992, 2001, 2010 and 2015) and 12 Final Fours.

Jon Scheyer, Duke’s associate head coach, has been name as Krzyzewski’s successor. The 33-year-old, who played under Krzyzewski from 2006 to 2010, will assume his new role as the team’s 20th head coach beginning with the 2022-23 season.

“Duke University has been a central part of my life for more than a decade, and I could not ask for a better place to continue my career,” Scheyer said in a statement. “This is absolutely humbling.”

“First, I offer extreme gratitude to the greatest coach of all time whose career is unrivaled in basketball,” he continued. “Coach K has built the premier program in our sport thanks to his unwavering competitive edge, a tireless attention to detail, a family-first approach and a remarkable compassion and care of his players, coaches, and staff. He has set a standard that every coach at every level should strive to achieve.”

“I’d also like to express my sincere appreciation to President Vincent Price, Kevin White and Nina King for believing in me and providing me this opportunity. It is an honor to call this great institution my alma mater, and I’m deeply committed to furthering its academic and athletics excellence while continuing the championship legacy of Duke Basketball,” Scheyer concluded.

