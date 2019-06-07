Eagles extend Carson Wentz’s contract through 2024 season

Allen Kee / ESPN Images(PHILADELPHIA) — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz will be staying in the City of Brotherly Love through the 2024 season.

The team announced Thursday night that it had come to an agreement on a four-year contract extension for the 26-year-old, who was drafted by Philadelphia in 2016.

While the Eagles did not release details on the deal, a source tells ESPN the extension is for $128 million. It includes $107.9 million guaranteed, including $66 million due at signing, according to the source, who added that the deal could go up to a maximum of $144 million.

“Wentz’s total deal is now six years for $154 million and can grow to a max of $170 million,” ESPN reports.

