Entire NCAA Tournament to be held in Indiana

Augustas Cetkauskas/iStockBy MORGAN WINSOR, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The entire 2021 NCAA men’s championship basketball tournament will be held in Indiana, the NCAA announced Monday.

The NCAA is partnering with the local health department in Marion County to test players, coaching staff, administrators and officials for COVID-19. Teams will stay on dedicated hotel floors and meetings and dining halls with be socially distanced.

🚨 TOURNAMENT UPDATE 🚨 In 49 states, it’s just basketball. But this is Indiana! The entire 2021 NCAA Tournament will be played in Indiana.

“The Marion County Health Department has approved medical protocols shared by the NCAA and will continue collaborating with the NCAA leading up to and during the championship,” the NCAA said in a statement.

The majority of those contests will be held in Indianapolis.

The 2020 NCAA Tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

